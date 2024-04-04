With Lok Sabha elections looming on the horizon, Agatha Sangma, the National People's Party (NPP) candidate from Meghalaya's Tura constituency, shed light on the party's strategy and vision for the upcoming polls. In an exclusive interview, Sangma emphasized the party's focus on inclusive and sustainable development as the cornerstone of their campaign.

"We believe that the NPP will get good results on both the seats (in Meghalaya). Main issues for us in the elections are inclusive and sustainable development," expressed Sangma, highlighting the party's key priorities for the electorate.

Meghalaya, known for its unique matrilineal system where women hold significant societal positions, sees both NPP candidates being women. This cultural backdrop adds a distinct dynamic to the political landscape, with Sangma and her fellow candidate embodying the spirit of women empowerment within the state's political sphere.

"As you all know Meghalaya has a matrilineal system and in the matrilineal system women are given a high position in the society. And both the candidates from NPP are women. The main aim for the upcoming election is inclusive and sustainable development," Sangma reiterated.