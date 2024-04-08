In the lead-up to the Lok Sabha Elections 2024, the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) has thrown light on the financial spectrum of candidates contesting in Phase I. Among the revelations, the richest candidate hails from Assam, while the poorest nominee emerges from the Socialist Unity Centre of India-Communist (SUCI-C).

Diluwara Begum stands out as the wealthiest contender with declared assets totaling a staggering 17,58,43,077 (17 Crore+) rupees. On the opposite end of the financial spectrum, Pallab Pegu, representing SUCI-C, emerges as the candidate with the most modest assets, with movable assets amounting to 38,169 rupees and no immovable assets to his name.

Diluwara Begum Chowdhury, aged 43, calls Doboka Town in Hojai district her home. A businesswoman by profession, she shares her life with her husband, Imdad Ali. Begum's journey into politics finds its roots in the upcoming Assam Assembly Election, where she is vying for victory from the Jamunamukh constituency as an Independent candidate.

Educationally, Diluwara Begum is a Class X (Matric) passout from Doboka Higher Secondary School, Assam, graduating in 1999.