In preparation for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in Meghalaya, authorities have announced the deployment of 40 companies of paramilitary forces to ensure the conduct of a free, fair, and peaceful electoral process. Chief Electoral Officer Dr. BDR Tiwari revealed this development on Monday.

"We have received sanction of 40 companies of central armed police forces (CAPFs)," stated Dr. Tiwari, highlighting the proactive measures taken to bolster security during the elections. Five companies of CAPF have already been stationed in the state, with plans to deploy the remaining forces strategically in accordance with the election schedule.

Dr. Tiwari assured that comprehensive arrangements have been made to address law and order concerns, including border-related issues, in collaboration with neighboring states. The Election Commission of India (ECI) is actively issuing necessary instructions to ensure seamless coordination and cooperation among authorities.

While refraining from disclosing specific figures, Dr. Tiwari mentioned the identification of vulnerable and critical polling stations, acknowledging the dynamic nature of such assessments.

Addressing concerns regarding the violation of the model code of conduct, Dr. Tiwari confirmed the receipt of two complaints, both of which were promptly addressed through the C-vigil platform. However, he deferred to the respective District Collectors for further details on the nature of these complaints, reiterating the collaborative approach in addressing electoral grievances.