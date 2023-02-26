The Election Commission has deployed 119 companies of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) in Meghalaya to ensure a smooth conduct of the Assembly polls in the state. This comes after as many as 900 polling stations across Meghalaya have been identified as vulnerable and critical due to past incidents of violence.

"The 900 polling stations have had some past records (of violence)," said Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) FR Kharkhongor.

All preparations are underway with 3,482 polling stations being set up across Meghalaya. However, there have been some minor issues reported in Garo hills and Shillong, but the situation is under control.

"We had some minor issues in Garo hills where there was a clash between members of two parties at Phulbari in the West Garo hills district. But that dispute was resolved. We arrested 31 persons in connection with the matter. A few incidents took place in Shillong but the situation there is also under control. By and large, election preparedness is going on smoothly," said the CEO.

To ensure a free and fair election, the EC has ordered the sealing of Meghalaya’s international border with Bangladesh and state border with Assam till the day of counting of votes in the poll-bound state. Section 144 of CrPC has been imposed along the international border.

"It is necessary that the international border with Bangladesh must be sealed and movement to and from the international border should be restricted. If such unregulated movement of individuals between the two countries is allowed, then there is a likelihood of law and order problems and risk to human life, public safety and tranquillity," read the order copy.

Polling to the 60-member Meghalaya legislative assembly will be held on February 27 (Monday), with results to be declared on March 2. The CEO has recommended adjustment of the poll for Sohiong constituency, which was postponed due to the death of a candidate, resulting in polling likely to be held in 59 of the 60 Assembly constituencies.