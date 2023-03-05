The Meghalaya BJP is requesting two cabinet berths in the upcoming Conrad Sangma government 2.0. The party's state president, Ernest Mawrie, stated that it would be preferable if both the party's MLAs - AL Hek and Sanbor Shullai - were included in the Meghalaya cabinet that would be sworn in on March 7. "From our party's side, we are requesting CM-designate Conrad Sangma that if both the leaders are inducted, we will be more happy. Both the MLAs are senior and experienced leaders of our party," Mawrie said.

Mawrie noted that AL Hek had already served as the Health and Family Welfare Minister in the outgoing Sangma government, while Sanbor Shullai was recently sworn in as a new Cabinet Minister. "AL Hek has already become a 6-time MLA, and Sanbor Shullai is also a 4-time MLA and was an MDC for 5 consecutive times. Both the leaders are our (BJP) senior leaders," he said.

The final decision on the matter, however, will be taken by the central leadership of the BJP.

The NPP-BJP-HSPDP alliance, along with two Independent MLAs, is set to form the Meghalaya government. NPP had won 26 seats, while BJP and HSPDP had won two seats each. This will be Conrad Sangma's second consecutive term as the Chief Minister of Meghalaya.

The BJP has been pushing for greater representation in the Meghalaya government. In the previous Sangma government, the BJP had just one cabinet berth. The party has been trying to increase its clout in the state, which has been a stronghold of the Congress and regional parties like the NPP.

The Sangma government is expected to focus on development and infrastructure projects in the state. The Meghalaya government is also expected to continue its focus on improving healthcare, education, and tourism in the state.