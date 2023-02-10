BJP on February 10 has slammed the National People’s Party over the coal mining issue in the state. The BJP said that NPP had claimed that they would resolve the issue of ban on coal mining but are still unable to do so. BJP said that NPP don’t live up to their election promises and people should not vote for them in the upcoming elections.

National People’s Party Chief Conrad K Sangma on February 9 said that NPP will form government in Meghalaya with full majority. Speaking at a gathering in Songsak, Conrad Sangma attacked TMC leader Mukul Sangma and said that his ego is very big that he choose to quit Congress to join TMC as Vincent Pala was elected president of the Congress in Meghalaya, according to a NPP press release.



“Congress party got divided. Congress was a strong opposition in the State. They used to strongly debate with us (NPP) in assembly. However, the fraction in Congress has weaken the opposition. It further got weaken with TMC also breaking away, with many from TMC joining other political parties. There is practically no opposition in the State,” NPP chief said.

Terming that NPP is a platform for the tribals of Meghalaya and rest of the country founded by Late PA Sangma, he sought people’s support to further strengthen the party as the party has made inroads strongly across the State and people of Songsak should come together to vote for NPP.



“We will form the government in Meghalaya with full majority,” he reiterated.“We don’t have to think much for the upcoming election. It is very clear that NPP is coming back with a thumping majority”, he informed the voters of Songsak and sought their mandate for Nihim D Shira.