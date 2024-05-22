With the Lok Sabha poll counting day fast approaching on June 4th, preparations in Meghalaya are in full swing. State Chief Electoral Officer Dr. BDR Tiwari has confirmed that a comprehensive three-tier security system will be in place across all 13 counting centers to ensure a smooth and secure process.

In a crucial meeting held recently, Dr. Tiwari convened with state election officials, police authorities, and returning officers to address various logistical and security concerns. The discussions encompassed a wide range of topics, from maintaining law and order to specific arrangements for counting day.

Dr. Tiwari assured that all preparations are being carried out in strict adherence to the protocols established by the Election Commission. "All arrangements have been put in place as per the protocol given by the Election Commission," he stated, emphasizing the importance of the security measures being implemented to safeguard the integrity of the election results.

Also read: Himanta Biswa Sarma calls for equal religious facilities in Jharkhand Legislative Assembly