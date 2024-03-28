Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma took to the microblogging site X to express his gratitude and enthusiasm following a campaign event in Gajingpara, Mendipathar constituency. Sangma's visit aimed to bolster support for the National People's Party (NPP) candidate Agatha Sangma, igniting a wave of fervor among the locals.

Addressing the gathering, Sangma expressed his honor at the warm reception received from the residents of Gajingpara. He highlighted the palpable outpouring of support and enthusiasm.

"As a party, we remain steadfast in our commitment to furthering the prosperity of North Garo Hills," stated Chief Minister Sangma.

The Chief Minister reiterated his party's pledge to uplift the community by fostering economic development and ensuring inclusive growth. Drawing strength from the trust bestowed upon them by the people, Sangma emphasized the NPP's resolve to drive meaningful change in the region.