Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma has won a decisive victory in the South Tura constituency in the state's assembly elections, defeating his opponent and BJP leader Bernard Marak. Sangma, who leads the National People's Party (NPP), expressed his happiness on people voting for his party and said that they are still short of a few numbers and are waiting for the final results.

According to the Election Commission of India (ECI), Sangma won with 10,090 votes, while the estimated voter turnout was 49.42%. The NPP, led by Sangma, has currently won 5 seats and is leading in 21 other seats.

However, Sangma's elder brother James Pangsang K Sangma, a three-time NPP MLA from Dadenggre, lost to Trinamool Congress's Rupa M Marak in the Dadenggre constituency by a slim margin of just 7 votes.

The Meghalaya assembly elections have been closely watched, with several key players vying for power. Despite the setback in Dadenggre, Sangma's victory in South Tura is a significant boost for the NPP, which is hoping to form the government in the state for a second term.

The final results of the Meghalaya assembly elections are still awaited, but Sangma's victory in South Tura is a clear indication of the people's support for his leadership and the NPP's vision for the state.