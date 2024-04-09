Meghalaya's Chief Minister Conrad Sangma took a firm stance against misinformation regarding the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) on April 9, stating that not a single application for citizenship under CAA has been received in Meghalaya. Sangma, addressing a gathering at Mangsang in East Garo Hills while campaigning for his party candidate Agatha Sangma stated the importance of not succumbing to false propaganda.

Sangma highlighted that the opposition's claims regarding CAA were baseless attempts to deceive the people of Meghalaya. He urged the public not to be swayed by misinformation spread by political opponents.

Furthermore, Sangma reiterated that his party had actively engaged with central leadership and stakeholders to ensure the exemption of CAA implementation in Sixth Schedule Areas. He clarified that CAA aims to provide citizenship to persecuted non-Muslims from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh who entered India before the cutoff date of December 2014.