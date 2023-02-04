Deputy Chief Minister of Meghalaya and National People’s Party (NPP) Vice President Prestone Tynsong filed his nomination for Pynursla constituency on February 4.



The minister was flanked by a huge crowd as his convoy reached the district administration office where he was welcomed by hundreds of supporters.



Deputy CM Prestone Tynsong was elected for the Lyngkyrdem Assembly Constituency in 2033 and 2008 on the Indian National Congress ticket, before shifting his seat to Pynursla Assembly Constituency in 2013.

Tynsong quit Indian National Congress party in 2017 and joined NPP. In 2018, he became the Deputy Chief Minister of Meghalaya in the Conrad Sangma led cabinet.

Tynsong has exuded confidence on his party and is sure of winning the elections with a great margin.

Meghalaya Cabinet Minister and NPP Candidate from Nongkrem Constituency Dasakhiat Lamare filed his nomination papers on February 3.



As per reports, Lamare who won 2018 from Mawhati has decided to contest 2023 from the Nongkrem constituency this 2023 assembly election.



Exposing the unholy alliance between NPP and BJP, Meghalaya Trinamool Congress leader Andrew Shullai on February 2 said NPP is acting as the B-team of the BJP.



The Jowai candidate also slammed the NPP for partnering with the BJP in 2018 despite the increase in attacks on Christians since 2014, when BJP came to power at the Centre.



Also read : Meghalaya cabinet minister and NPP candidate from Nongkrem constituency files nomination