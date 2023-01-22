Meghalaya: East Jaiñtia Hills District authority seizes over Rs 10.72 lakh cash ahead of Assembly election
Three seizures were made at Umkiang village under the Sutnga-Saipung constituency. The police first seized Rs 1.85 lakh followed by Rs 2.875 lakh and Rs 6 lakh on January 19.
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Ahead of the state Assembly election, the East Jaiñtia Hills District authority seized an amount of over Rs 10.72 cash lakh under the Sutnga-Saipung constituency.
''Three seizures were made at Umkiang village under Sutnga-Saipung constituency. The police first seized Rs 1.85 lakh followed by Rs 2.875 lakh and Rs 6 lakh on January 19,'' said Chief electoral officer FR Kharkongor.
The state Assembly election is scheduled to be held on February 27.
This is a developing story. Further details are awaited.
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