A day after the exit polls results, post-poll alliance talks seem to have already begun, at least in the case of the Meghalaya assembly constituency.

As per reports, NEDA convener Himanta Biswa Sarma held a confidential meeting with Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma in Guwahati.

Sources also claimed that the meeting lasted for around 30 minutes.

It may be mentioned here that the exit polls predicted a fractured mandate for Meghalaya with the NPP expected to emerge as the single largest party.

The BJP on the other hand has been predicted to improve its tally this time and get anywhere between 6-10 seats.

Also Read: NDA will form government in all three Northeast states: NEDA convenor Himanta Biswa Sarma

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has asserted that there will not be a hung assembly in either Tripura, Nagaland, or Meghalaya as predicted by some exit polls. He stated that the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) will form the government with an absolute majority in all three northeastern states. Sarma, who is also the convenor of the North East Democratic Alliance (NEDA), further said that no NDA partner will enter into any alliance with either the Congress or the Trinamool Congress.

When asked about candidates for the chief minister’s post in the three states, Sarma stated that there will be a status quo in Tripura and Nagaland. "Tripura will have a BJP CM, while we are in a coalition government in Nagaland," he said. For Meghalaya, the CM will be decided after considering the number of states won by the BJP.

Earlier on February 27, BJP state president Ernest Mawrie reportedly hinted that his party would form the government in the state with an alliance with “like-minded” parties.

Speaking about the results, he expressed confidence that BJP would be important in forming the government in the state and without it, the next government may not be formed.

The state BJP leader further hinted that Meghalaya would again have a coalition government.