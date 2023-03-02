Meghalaya Election Results 2023 have brought good news for Conrad Sangma's National People's Party (NPP), as the party has managed to maintain a steady lead in at least 25 seats out of the 59 assembly segments of the northeastern state. The NPP has emerged as the clear winner having won 24 seats and leading in two others, according to the Election Commission of India's website.

As per the latest update on the ECI website, All India Trinamool Congress won five leading positions, while the Bharatiya Janata Party managed to bag two seats.

Meghalaya Result Status:

Apart from these, Hill State People's Democratic Party, Independent, Indian National Congress, People's Democratic Front, and Voice of the People Party also secured seats. In total, 57 seats have been declared so far, while the results of two seats are still awaited on the ECI website.

Meghalaya went to the polls on February 27, with nearly 77.9% of the electorate exercising their franchise. The vote counting exercise began at 8 am today, and the results have been steadily coming in since then.

The NPP's impressive performance is a major boost for Chief Minister Conrad Sangma, who is also the party's national president. It is a clear indication that the people of Meghalaya have reposed their faith in the NPP and its policies.

Overall, it has been an eventful day for Meghalaya and its people, and the election results are likely to have far-reaching implications for the state's political landscape in the years to come.

Partywise Vote Share: