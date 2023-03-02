BJP state president Ernest Mawrie met Chief Minister Conrad Sangma at his official residence on March 3 and handed over the letter of support to NPP for the formation of the government.

The letter addressed to NPP chief Conrad Sangma states, "In inviting a reference to the above-mentioned subject, I am to apprise you that as per directions from the National President, Bharatiya Janata Party, JP Nadda hereby formally communicate with you and submit "A leet of Support" for the institution of the new government as an outcome of the results of the just concluded Meghalaya Legislative Assembly Election 2023."

Meanwhile, taking to his Twitter handle, CM Conrad wrote, "Thank you @BJP4Meghalaya for reaching out to the NPP and for extending your support to our party to form the Government. We will continue to work together to serve Meghalaya and its people."

Thank you @BJP4Meghalaya for reaching out to the NPP and for extending your support to our party to form the Government. We will continue to work together to serve Meghalaya and its people.@AmitShah @JPNadda @himantabiswa pic.twitter.com/xSR3QD1xNB — Conrad K Sangma (@SangmaConrad) March 2, 2023

BJP could retain two seats- South Shillong and Pynthorumkhrah though the party had fielded candidates in all the 60 seats.