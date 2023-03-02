In the Meghalaya assembly elections BJP's Ernest Mawrie has lost from the West Shillong constituency with just 20.07% of the vote, according to the Election Commission of India's website.

Nearly 77.9% of the electorate exercised their franchise during the elections, and the vote counting process began at 8 am on March 2 for 59 assembly segments in the northeastern state.

Celebrations began at Meghalaya Chief Minister and National People's Party (NPP) chief Conrad Sangma's residence in Shillong, where supporters gathered to congratulate him on the victory of the party in other constituencies.

This year's Meghalaya assembly elections were significant as it was seen as a direct contest between the ruling NPP and the BJP. The BJP had launched a high-voltage campaign in the state, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressing rallies in the state.

However, the results have shown that the NPP has managed to retain its stronghold in the state. The party has been in power in Meghalaya since 2018, when it formed a coalition government with the BJP .

The election results are expected to have a significant impact on the political landscape of the state, as they could pave the way for a change in the state's leadership. As the NPP continues to lead in the state, all eyes are now on who will be the next Chief Minister of Meghalaya.