Meghalaya Chief Electoral Officer, on June 1, convened a meeting with representatives of political parties to discuss the preparations for the counting of votes for the Lok Sabha elections 2024. The meeting was held at the Chief Electoral Officer's office chamber.

During the meeting, a brief presentation was made outlining the counting process, which will commence at 8 am on June 4. According to the plans, a total of 369 tables will be used across seven districts for the counting of votes in the 1-Shillong (ST) Parliamentary Constituency (PC). Similarly, 244 tables will be set up across 5 districts for the 2-Tura (ST) PC.

The 15-Mawlai Assembly Segment, being the largest in terms of the number of electors, will undergo a counting process spanning nine rounds.

To ensure smooth and efficient operations, eight counting centres have been designated for the 1-Shillong (ST) PC, while five counting centres will be established for the 2-Tura (ST) PC.

The Election Commission of India has deployed a total of 18 counting observers, with 12 assigned to the 1-Shillong PC and 6 to the 2-Tura PC, to oversee the counting process and ensure transparency and fairness.