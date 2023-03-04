Meghalaya's incumbent Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong held a press briefing on the state's government formation and addressed the recent arson incidents that occurred in Shillong and the relatives' homes of elected representatives.

Tynsong expressed his great concern over the criminal activities of the miscreants who are trying to disturb law and order in the state. He called on all concerned parties to put an end to such activities and assured that the government will take all necessary efforts to control the situation.

He also mentioned that some NGOs are linking themselves in the political process, which is not their mandate. He urged them to refrain from such activities and maintain peace and tranquility in the state.

Regarding the election alliance, he stated that the NPP got 26 seats, and they have already elected Conrad Sangma as the Chief Minister for the next five years. He also appealed to people not to indulge in misleading activities and respect the elected party.

Tynsong thanked all the voters of Meghalaya who voted for NPP and showed their faith and confidence in Conrad Sangma. He concluded by saying that the police force has been instructed to maintain law and order before the swearing-in ceremony, which is scheduled for March 7th