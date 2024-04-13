Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma took to the microblogging site X to emphasize the importance of unity and solidarity among the people of the state, urging them to reject divisive politics. Sangma's statement comes amidst the fervent election campaigning, where political parties vie for attention and support.

Speaking at an election campaign program held in Killing under the Jirang constituency, Sangma rallied for collective strength and harmony. He underscored the need for people to rise above partisan divides and showcase their unity during the ongoing electoral process.

The Chief Minister's presence at the event was not merely symbolic, as he extended his support to Dr. Ampareen Lyngdoh, the party candidate, seeking blessings for her electoral journey. Additionally, Sangma welcomed Sunmoon Marak and his supporters into the party fold during the program, signaling a widening of the party's base.

Continuing his campaign trail, Sangma visited Athiabari in West Khasi Hills to garner support for Dr. Ampareen Lyngdoh's candidature in the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections. Expressing his delight, Sangma welcomed Nambie Marak into the party, highlighting the significance of young individuals joining politics and bringing fresh perspectives to the table.