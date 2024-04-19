Meghalaya Lok Sabha Election: Congress candidate Vincent Pala casts vote alongside mother
Vincent H Pala, Lok Sabha member and Congress candidate, cast his vote during the first phase of the General Elections on April 19 in his village, Lamyrsiang. The voting witnessed significant citizen participation.
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Vincent H Pala, Lok Sabha member, cast his vote in the first phase of General Elections
Lok Sabha member and Congress candidate Vincent H Pala cast his vote on the first phase of the General Elections in his village, Lamyrsiang under Sutnga, Saipung constituency, Jaintia Hills district on April 19.
The Shillong constituency candidate was accompanied by his mother who also cast her vote.
The voting process which commenced across the state at 6 am witnessed polling booths sprawling with widespread participation from citizens.
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