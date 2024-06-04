Early trends as of 10 am indicate a significant political shift in Shillong, with the regional party Voice of the People Party (VPP) emerging as a major new force.

The VPP is currently leading by a substantial margin, signaling a potential upheaval in the region's political landscape.

In a surprising turn of events, Vincent Pala of the Indian National Congress (INC) is trailing behind Dr Ricky Andrew J. Syngkon of the VPP in the Shillong constituency.

In Tura, the National People's Party (NPP), led by Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma, is experiencing setbacks in its traditional stronghold. Agatha K. Sangma, who is contesting for her third term, is trailing. Instead, INC's Saleng A. Sangma is leading by 64,044 votes, marking a notable shift in voter preference.

Meghalaya, with a total of 22.27 lakh voters, has seen female voters outnumbering male voters, with 11.27 lakh women and 11 lakh men registered. The CEO of Meghalaya has projected a voter turnout of around 80 percent for this election, up from 71.42 percent in the 2019 Lok Sabha election.

The state has a total of 3,512 polling stations, with 140 located along the Bangladesh border and 187 near Assam.

As the counting progresses, all eyes are on the VPP's performance, which could herald a new era in Meghalaya's political scenario.