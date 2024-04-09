Meghalaya Cabinet Minister and BJP leader Alexander Laloo Hek has offered remarks regarding Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra', stating that it is the Congress party's way of campaigning and that they have no objections against any political party's activities.

Speaking on the sidelines of a public event, Minister Hek commented on the ongoing yatra led by Rahul Gandhi, which aims to connect with the people across various states and highlight issues of social justice and development.

"Rahul Gandhi's yatra...it is their (Congress party's) way of campaigning. We have nothing to say against any political party," Minister Hek stated, emphasizing a non-confrontational stance towards political activities of other parties.

The 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' initiated by Rahul Gandhi has garnered attention as part of the Congress party's efforts to engage with citizens and address key issues facing the nation. The yatra has seen participation from party leaders and supporters, focusing on themes of unity, justice, and inclusive development.