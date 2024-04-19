Polling booths in the Shillong constituency are witnessing a steady stream of enthusiastic voters, eager to exercise their democratic right in the Lok Sabha General Elections which kickstarted on April 19 throughout the country. The latest voter turnout in the state stands at 48.14% with latest updated poll of 49.15% in Shillong and 46.44% in Tura.

Voters turned out in large numbers in assembly constituencies – Cantonment Board School, Arya Vidyalaya Secondary School, South Shillong and Mawsynram to cast their votes. Electors were seen standing in queues and sitting on grass-laden pavements waiting for their turn.

The Lok Sabha polls in Meghalaya are being held in a single phase with competition amongst two constituencies – Shillong and Tura. This pivotal electoral race will decide the fate of 10 candidates competing for the support of over 22 lakh voters.