The first phase of the 2024 Lok Sabha General Elections held across the country on April 19 saw Meghalaya make a significant turnout of 76.60 per cent.

Interestingly, amongst the only two constituencies of Meghalaya, there was a striking contrast. Tura which emerged with an impressive turnout of 81.37 per cent underscores the ardent civic engagement and dedication to democratic participation among residents of the constituency. Shillong on the other hand, reflected a similar commitment to the electoral process with a voter turnout of 73.78 per cent, albeit slightly lower in comparison.

In a bid to race to the top, six candidates from Shillong and four from Tura competed for two Lok Sabha seats from Meghalaya. In the developing spectacle of the Lok Sabha elections which is a pivotal democratic festival in the country, a cutthroat competition ensues amongst prominent names like Congress MP Vincent H Pala and NPP’s (National People’s Party) Cabinet Minister Ampareen Lyngdoh who represent the Shillong constituency, and NPP’s Agatha Sangma, TMC’s (Trinamool Congress) Zenith Sangma from Tura.

These pivotal polls were held in a single phase in the state on April 19. In various assembly constituencies across the state, polling authorities lauded the active engagement showcased by citizens by presenting them with mementoes like graphic coffee mugs, certificates, plants, saplings, among other goodies. Alongside, senior voters, first-time voters as well as early voters were commended for their engagement.

Together, these polling figures demonstrate the impact of democratic rights within Meghalaya, highlighting the diverse electoral hold of citizens across its constituencies.

The results will be declared on June 4, 2024.