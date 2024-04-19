As the 2024 Lok Sabha General Elections commenced across the state on April 19, polling booths across the West Khasi Hills district witnessed widespread engagement from early voters. The latest turnout poll presently stands at 32.70 per cent in Shillong constituency and 33.82% in Tura.

In the midst of a thrilling competition for the only two parliamentary seats in Meghalaya – Shillong and Tura, voters turned up in large numbers amongst whom early voters were lauded for their active involvement.

Polling authorities graced the early birds with mementoes and other goodies like graphic mugs dubbed in an election theme, certificates and saplings.

While early voters received mugs and certificates for representing their election fervor, the authorities also lauded first time voters as well as senior voters with souvenirs who participated in polling in full swing.

Voters were seen planting saplings and getting their photos clicked at selfie zones, set up specifically to boost enthusiasm. Besides, many in assembly constituencies like Mawshynrut, Muriap, Khliehriat, Saipung, Sohra were commended for their participation and were presented with saplings and plants as a token of appreciation.

A huge turnout of voters was also witnessed on the fields of Ichamati. Meanwhile, a tree guard was planted at Mawkasiang village in the Mylliem Block.

Chief Electoral Officer of Meghalaya, BDR Tiwari cast his vote at Pine Mount School, in Shillong constituency.

Keeping up with the spirit, Tiwari also applauded first senior voters as well as first time voters for their contribution in the polling process by presenting them with mugs and certificates.