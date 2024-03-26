In a significant political development, National People's Party (NPP) candidate Agatha Sangma has officially filed her nomination for the 2-Tura Lok Sabha constituency in Meghalaya.

Taking to his X handle, Conrad Sangma wrote, "Our party candidate for 2-Tura Lok Sabha constituency @agathasangma filed her nomination papers for the ensuing election today. We are confident in her leadership and we believe that she will continue the legacy of our father (L) Purno Agitok Sangma to champion the cause of our people. "

Earlier, Meghalaya Chief Minister and National People's Party president Conrad K Sangma on Sunday welcomed the BJP's decision to support NPP candidates for the two Lok Sabha seats in the state and claimed that the NDA partners are coming together in Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland and Manipur for the parliamentary polls.



Also Read: Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma welcomes BJP's decision to support NPP candidates in LS polls

The BJP had two days ago announced that the party will extend support to the NPP candidates in Shillong and Tura Lok Sabha seats.



The NPP president claimed that Ampareen Lyngdoh the NPP candidate for the Shillong Lok Sabha seat has also got the support of the Opposition TMC in Nongthymmai block and a few other assembly segments where TMC leaders are supporting the NPP.



"We are thankful to all political parties which are extending their support to us. We are getting support from the BJP now. We got support from TMC (Trinamool Congress) in the Nongthymmai (Assembly) constituency and maybe, they will support us also outside the Nongthymmai constituency," he said.