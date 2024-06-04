After National People's Party (NPP) candidate Agatha K Sangma lost to Congress candidate Saleng A Sangma by a margin of 1,55,241 votes, the former pledged her unwavering service to the people of Garo Hills and Meghalaya despite tasting defeat.

Saleng A. Sangma secured 3,83,919 votes, while Agatha K. Sangma, the incumbent MP and sister of Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma, received 2,28,678 votes in the Tura Lok Sabha seat of Meghalaya.

Taking to the microblogging site X, Agatha expressed gratitude for the opportunity that was bestowed upon her as Member of Parliament. She wrote, “It has been an honour to serve the people of Garo Hills as their MP and I am so grateful for the opportunity that was given to me. Even though I did not win this election I will continue to serve the people of Garo Hills and Meghalaya in every way that I can.”

Furthermore, she also extended words of appreciation for Congress’ Saleng Sangma who defeated her in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

“I thank my Party National People's Party and everyone for their support during this time. I wish Mr Saleng Sangma all the best and I hope he will lead our people well. May the Almighty bless the people of our state. Jai hind!”