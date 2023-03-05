In a significant political development, the National People's Party (NPP) coalition in Meghalaya has strengthened its hold with the support of both the United Democratic Party (UDP) and the People's Democratic Front (PDF).

The NPP, led by Chief Minister Conrad Sangma, already had the support of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Hill State People's Democratic Party (HSPDP), with two MLAs each. With the addition of UDP and PDF's support, the NPP coalition now has a comfortable majority in the 60-member Meghalaya Legislative Assembly.

The UDP, which has 11 MLAs, and the PDF, which has two MLAs, have extended their support to the NPP. With this, the NPP coalition has increased its strength to 45 in the 60-member Meghalaya Legislative Assembly.

The UDP announced its decision to support the NPP , citing the need for stability and development in the state. The party said in a statement, "We have decided to support the NPP-led government for the overall development of the state and for the benefit of the people."

Meanwhile, the PDF, which had earlier supported the Congress, has also extended its support to the NPP. With this move, the party has become a part of the ruling coalition in Meghalaya.

NPP leader and Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma welcomed the decision of both the UDP and PDF. He said, "I welcome the UDP and PDF for extending their support to our government. This is a significant development for the stability and development of Meghalaya."