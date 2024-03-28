Dinang T Sangma, former Chief Executive Member (CEM) of the Garo Hills Autonomous District Council (GHADC) and leader of the National People’s Party (NPP) resigned from the NPP and joined the Congress ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.

This move has bolstered the campaign of Congress' Tura Lok Sabha candidate, Saleng Sangma. Dinang T Sangma and his supporters joined the Congress at his residence.



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A meeting is scheduled this evening in Williamnagar to welcome them into the Congress party.

Dinang T Sangma had been with the NPP since 2013.

In a similar development last week, approximately 2,000 leaders and workers from NPP, TMC and BJP switched their allegiance to the Congress in Meghalaya.