Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a massive roadshow in Shillong as part of his election campaign for the upcoming Assembly election in Meghalaya. PM Modi also paid floral tributes to the freedom fighters of Meghalaya at the State Central Library. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) hopes to secure a large vote share in the state, which has little development and employment opportunities. A large number of people gathered in the city to show their support for PM Modi and the BJP.

During his visit, PM Modi will address a public meeting in Shillong and a rally in Tura. This is his first visit to Meghalaya in 2023, and he will also meet with BJP leaders in the state.

The BJP's election plan for Meghalaya focuses on development and employment opportunities, as well as anti-corruption measures. Union Minister and ex-Assam CM Sarbananda Sonowal recently campaigned in Meghalaya and highlighted the issues of corruption and nepotism, both of which have a number of members in the fray.

Earlier, BJP President JP Nadda released the party's election manifesto titled 'eMpowered Meghalaya,' which promises to implement the 7th Pay Commission in Meghalaya and ensure timely disbursement of salaries for government employees. The manifesto also promises to work towards a corruption-free Meghalaya and deliver strong governance.

Speaking at the unveiling of the party's poll pledges, Nadda emphasized the potential of Meghalaya, which is rich in culture and tradition, but has not been suitably harnessed and utilized to date. He said that a strong Meghalaya can only be created by a strong BJP government and urged for speed, scale, and skill to take Meghalaya to its promised state.

In summary, PM Modi's election campaign in Meghalaya highlights the BJP's promises of development and anti-corruption measures, as well as the potential for growth in the state.