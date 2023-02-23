In what is anticipated to be the biggest crowd-puller in recent times for the Garo Hills region, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to make an official visit to the town of Tura after decades. However, the rally venue for his visit has been changed from the PA Sangma stadium to the Alotgre playground due to the NPP government's denial of permission to hold the rally at the stadium.

The PM's visit to Tura has been generating excitement in the town, and he is expected to land at 2:45 PM and proceed to the venue through the streets by 3 PM. The meeting is expected to last until 3:45 PM, following which the PM will depart from Tura.

While the Alotgre playground is one of the oldest grounds in the region, with tight security arrangements expected, the approach roads to the venue are narrow, posing a challenge for those wishing to attend.

It is worth noting that Tura, which is part of Garo Hills, is considered the bastion of Chief Minister Conrad Sangma, with a majority of his legislators elected from this region.

The PM's rally is expected to draw a significant crowd, with people from across the region eager to hear his address. However, the venue change is likely to cause inconvenience for some attendees, who were expecting the rally to be held at the PA Sangma stadium.

Nevertheless, the PM's visit is set to be a historic event for Tura, and locals are eagerly anticipating his address at the Alotgre playground.

Meghalaya BJP leader Al Hek has announced that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be visiting the state on February 24. According to Hek, the Prime Minister will be arriving at the upper Shillong helipad around 11 AM, following which he will take part in a roadshow. PM Modi will also be paying his tributes to the three freedom fighters at the state central library. Later in the day, PM Modi will be addressing the public at Police Bazar.

Speaking about the visit, Al Hek said, "BJP is gearing up for the presence of our Prime Minister Narendra Modi." He added that the "Modi wave" is already present in the state of Meghalaya, with momentum gaining not only in urban areas but also in the remotest rural areas. Hek noted that people are talking about the Prime Minister and his impact on the state.

The visit of PM Modi is seen as a crucial opportunity for the BJP to strengthen its presence in Meghalaya, ahead of the upcoming assembly elections. The state has traditionally been a stronghold of regional parties, with the Congress and National People's Party (NPP) currently in power in the state.

The BJP has been working hard to gain ground in the state, and the visit of PM Modi is expected to provide a major boost to the party's efforts. With the "Modi wave" already making an impact, the BJP is hoping to make significant gains in the upcoming polls.

The public address by PM Modi is expected to focus on the development agenda of the BJP, with the party hoping to win over voters with promises of better infrastructure, employment opportunities, and improved healthcare and education services.

The visit of PM Modi is eagerly awaited by BJP supporters in Meghalaya, who are hoping for a strong show of support for the party from the Prime Minister himself. With the elections just around the corner, the visit is seen as a crucial opportunity for the BJP to make its mark in the state.

TMC Lok Sabha member Mahua Moitra addressed a press conference in Shillong on February 23, highlighting her party's anti-BJP stance and asserting that the days of only national parties dominating politics in India are over. Meanwhile, NPP leader and chief minister Conrad K Sangma campaigned in Williamnagar and Dadenggre constituencies in support of his party's candidates.

In the midst of this political activity, election authorities are also making arrangements to ensure a fair and free election in block II of Ri-Bhoi district. Deputy Commissioner and District Election Officer, Arpit Upadhaya, has deployed security forces in the region following reports that an MLA had said voters from Block II will not be allowed to cast their vote in the upcoming election in Meghalaya. Upadhaya emphasized that the police and CRPF have been deployed to ensure smooth and fair election, and warned against spreading fake information that creates fear among voters.