A shocking incident occurred on February 17 when a supporter of Mohendro Rapsang, the candidate for the National People's Party, was attacked.



According to reports, Rapsang was holding a meeting at Narsingh Akhra to gather support for the upcoming Assembly election.

One of Rapsang's supporters who was attacked claimed that some people attacked him at the Kamber Clinic as he was returning on his bike from the meeting.

Notably, two people have been arrested by the police in connection with the attack, and an investigation has been initiated to find out more about the incident.

Mohendro Rapsang, an NPP candidate, is running from West Shillong. Paul Lyngdoh of the UDP and Ernest Mawrie of the BJP in Meghalaya are among his adversaries.

It is a developing story. More details awaited.



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