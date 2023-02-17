Trinamool Congress National General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee on February 17 said that there has been rampant illegal coal mining in the last five years despite High Court orders and guidelines.

Promising a sustainable and safe mining policy, the TMC leader lambasted the MDA government for repeatedly violating the Court order to stop illegal coal mining.

“There have been no ED-CBI raids in Meghalaya. . There has been an embargo from the Hon’ble Court. But still, you have rat-hole mining and illegal mining going on. Who is this money going to? This is your money. But this money is going into the pockets of leaders and BJP honchos sitting in Guwahati and Delhi,” he said.

Addressing a large gathering at Shillong’s Police Bazaar, the Trinamool Congress National General Secretary said that Meghalaya in the days to come will be ruled by the Meghalayans. He said that for the past 5 years, the MDA Government has looted people's money, ignored their needs and hindered the progress of the state.

“We don’t believe in communal violence. We believe in communal harmony. TMC is Temple, Mosque, and Church. But, TMC also has another meaning – it stands for ‘Trust Mukul and Charles.’ That is TMC,” he said.

Elaborating on Meghalaya TMC’s vision for the state, the Trinamool Congress National General Secretary reiterated that the party will implement TMC’s 10 Pledges For Meghalaya within a month of coming to power.

“I was talking about MYE Card and WE Card earlier. We have implemented these schemes in Bengal within two months of coming to power. But we will not do it in sixty days here, we will do it in thirty days after the government has formed. That is my commitment to you,” he said.



He also reiterated the party’s commitment to ensuring the inclusion of Garo and Khasi languages in the Eighth Schedule of the Constitution. “We will fight till the last drop of our blood. This is our commitment to you that we will make sure that the Khasi and Garo languages get their places in the Eighth Schedule of the Constitution when we are voted to power. We will raise it in Parliament and do whatever it takes. I made this promise the day we stepped in Meghalaya and will stick to that,” the Trinamool Congress National General Secretary said.

Abhishek Banerjee said, “I am telling this on record in front of the media – Meghalaya will not be ruled from Bengal. Meghalaya will be ruled from Meghalaya and by the leaders of this very soil. Can BJP and NPP leaders come on record and say that Meghalaya will not be ruled by leaders sitting in Guwahati and Delhi? They do not have the guts or spine to say this.”

The Trinamool Congress National General Secretary also slammed the NPP and BJP for their misdeeds in the state that cost Meghalaya its development.

“BJP is now accusing its own government. It cannot get more hilarious than this. BJP is now saying that they will take action against those who ran the government for the past five years. But they were the ones in power. Will Amit Shah take action against himself? Will Amit Shah take action against Conrad Sangma? I dare Amit Shah to take action against Conrad Sangma. But he won’t do it because all the money went to him and to Delhi,”said Abhishek Banerjee.

"The money of the people in Meghalaya – from Khasi, Garo, and Jaintia– went to people sitting in the ivory towers of Gujarat, Assam, and Madhya Pradesh. I challenge them to send me an ED notice tomorrow. I will go to the ED office, cooperate in the investigation, come out, and put these hard questions back to you again. And fight till the last drop of our blood. That is Trinamool for you,” he added.

Challenging Chief Minister Conrad Sangma to provide an account of the work done by him in the past five years, the AITC National General Secretary said, “For five years, Conrad Sangma ran a double-engine government here and we ran a people’s engine government in Bengal. I will come with my report card and he can come with his. People can see the facts and figures and then decide before voting what is best in their interest.” He also added that on March 2, the results would signal an end to NPP’s political prospects.

Referring to the tragic Mukroh incident that claimed the life of five innocent civilians, Abhishek Banerjee said, “After what happened in Mukroh, the Chief Minister failed to stand for the people of his own state. Five innocent civilians were killed. A small pool of farmers who don’t have an iota of land in their name, who were returning after farming in the paddy fields, were labelled as timber smugglers. How low can a CM stoop?”

“Forget about investigating or taking perpetrators to task, the Assam police officers who opened fire at innocent civilians were not even called once to join the investigation. Do you want a CM who will do puppetry for their masters sitting in Delhi and Guwahati or do you want a true leader who will fight and stand up for your rights? This is a decision you have to make on February 27,” he said, while urging people to choose a “true leader.”

Condemning CM Conrad Sangma for his inaction in the case, Abhishek Banerjee said, “What is stopping him from standing up for the people of his own state? He is scared of ED and CBI. The day he stands for you, ED will go and raid his house. ED will dig out all the nasty things that his brother has done, his family has done.” The event was attended by MP and Leader of Trinamool Congress Parliamentary Party in Rajya Sabha Derek O'Brien, Meghalaya State In-Charge Dr. Manas Ranjan Bhunia, Meghalaya Trinamool Congress State President Charles Pyngrope, Meghalaya Trinamool Congress Vice President James Lyngdoh, Meghalaya TMC candidate and Umroi MLA George B Lyngdoh, Meghalaya TMC candidate from North Shillong Elgiva Gwyneth Rynjah, Meghalaya TMC candidate from West Shillong Iwan Maria, Meghalaya TMC candidate from South Shillong Ian A Lyngdoh Nongkynrih, Meghalaya TMC candidate from Pynthorumkhrah Raymond Basaiawmoit and Meghalaya TMC candidate from Mawlai Stepbourne Kupar Ryndem.