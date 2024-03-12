One of the aspirants of BJP ticket for upcoming Lok Sabha polls, senior advocate Fenela L Nonglait will get a ticket from the ruling BJP on March 12.

According to reports, Nonglait determined earlier on January 15 that if she was not given a party ticket, she would not run for office at all.

In an interaction with reporters here on January 15, Nonglait stated that she would prefer not to squander the public's vote by running as an independent.

Prior to this, Nonglait had planned to engage with the public in the Khasi-Jaintia Hills region to explain her position, as the party's decision on ticket allocation was expected to take time.