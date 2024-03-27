Zenith Sangma, a prominent figure in Meghalaya politics and leader of the Trinamool Congress, has filed his nomination for the upcoming elections from the Tura constituency.

Zenith Sangma is the younger brother of former chief minister Mukul Sangma, who defected from the Congress and joined the TMC before the 2023 elections. However, Mukul Sangma lost his seat in the assembly elections.



Also Read: Meghalaya: TMC fields Zenith Sangma from Tura

Earlier on the INDI bloc alliance, Mukul Sangma expressed the party’s frustration with the delay in reaching a seat-sharing agreement, saying, “We have waited long enough patiently. There was an intent to have a single candidate from the INDIA bloc and aggregate our strength. The Congress is not grounded and announced candidates for Meghalaya last week.” In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Mukul Sangma secured 41.24 per cent of votes but lost to Agatha K Sangma, sister of Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma.