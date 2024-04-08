The Association for Democratic Reforms) report revealed criminal charges against candidates in the Lok Sabha elections. Notably, Dr. Mazel Ampareen Lyngdoh, the National Peoples Party (NPP) nominee for the Meghalaya Lok Sabha seat, finds herself embroiled in legal complexities, facing a total of six criminal charges.

Dr. Mazel Ampareen Lyngdoh, hailing from Meghalaya, stands as the National Peoples Party's nominee for the Shillong (ST) constituency.

Dr. Lyngdoh's profile reveals one pending criminal case, encompassing a spectrum of serious charges under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). These charges include IPC Sections 120B (criminal conspiracy), 420 (cheating), 467 (forgery of valuable security), 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating), 471 (using as genuine a forged document), and 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of offence or giving false information to screen offender).

The case against Dr. Lyngdoh is not merely a matter of allegation but has progressed to the stage where charges have been framed, implying a formal legal acknowledgment of the accusations. The charges were framed on 24th August 2022, adding gravity to the legal implications surrounding the candidate.

The case originated from FIR No. 62(7) of 2011, lodged at the Laitumkhrah Police Station, and was later taken over by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) following the direction of the Honorable High Court of Meghalaya. The subsequent registration of the FIR by the CBI marked the intensification of legal scrutiny in this matter.

It is noted that an appeal has been filed in connection with the case, though detailed information regarding the appeal's specifics is not provided.

Notably, Dr. Mazel Ampareen Lyngdoh has not been convicted in any criminal cases thus far.