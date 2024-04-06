Mizoram Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Madhup Vyas on Saturday held a press briefing at his office chamber MINECO, Aizawl.

CEO Vyas stated that the electoral roll is the foundation for conducting any Democratic election, and any citizen of India attaining 18 years old has the right to enroll as a voter in the electoral roll.

He stated that as per the 2011 census, Mizoram has a population of 10.97 lakhs with a projected population of around 14 lakhs; and the roll published on February 6, 2024, recorded the number of voters as 8.56 lakhs with a healthy electoral population ratio of 60.64 %.

For every thousand male voters there are 1064 female voters, which the CEO said confirms that the enrollment process has been able to attract a sufficient amount of women voters.

Mizoram has around 4980 service voters and 3243 PwD Voters. Home voting is provided to senior citizens above the age of 85 years and to Persons with Disability having a benchmark of 40%. Vyas stated that home voting has started with 270 PwD voters and 1824 senior citizens who have applied for home voting.

Aizawl district has the largest number of assembly constituencies with 12 ACs, Lunglei district has 6 ACs, six districts with 3 ACs each, one district with 1 AC; and two districts with 1 AC each.



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For cleansing of the electoral roll, the CEO stated that demographic similar entries and photographic similar entries have been checked and corrections made accordingly; and individuals having more than 1 epic have been removed.

There are 1276 polling stations, located in 1166 polling locations; with four auxiliary polling stations created in Lunglei district. 136 polling stations will be manned by all female personnel, one polling station manned exclusively by Persons with Disability, and seven polling stations manned by the youth staff.

100 per cent assured minimum facilities are available at all the polling stations of the 9 districts with a shortfall of electricity at some locations in the Lunglei and Zawng districts where temporary connections will be made three days prior to the polling day.

Vyas affirmed that there are sufficient numbers of EVMs and VVPATS. There are more than 6400 polling personnel who have received three rounds of training. There are 58 micro observers, 1 RO and 12 AROs



Regards the law and order situation, the CEO said that more than 280 people have been bound down under various sections of IPC and CrPC for maintaining good behaviour; with the driver for depositing firearms underway.

Mizoram has 19 critical polling stations for which special measures have been taken to maintain law and order.

Furthermore, Vyas said that the required number of inter-border meetings have been conducted by the DCs and SPs of the bordering districts and DG-level meetings have also taken place with DGP Mizoram and other three states. Security has also been tightened at the two international borders of Bangladesh and Myanmar.