As Mizoram braces itself for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, District Election Officer (DEO) Nazuk Kumar held a press conference today to announce crucial details regarding the electoral process in Aizawl district.

With Mizoram slated for polling on April 19, 2024, anticipation runs high among the electorate comprising 8,61,277 voters. The demographic breakdown reveals 4,14,777 male electors, 4,41,520 female electors, and 4,980 service electors.

DEO Nazuk Kumar revealed district-wise distribution of voters, with Aizawl boasting the highest tally at 2,88,268 voters, while Hnahthial district registers the lowest count at 16,257 voters. Notably, Assembly Segment 15 of Aizawl West I emerges with the highest number of electors, totaling 30,094 voters.

Highlighting polling logistics, Kumar disclosed that Aizawl's 13/24-Zemabawk-VIII claims the distinction of hosting the polling station with the highest number of electors, accommodating 1,483 voters.

In preparation for the electoral exercise, Aizawl district will deploy 321 polling stations, including 48 pink polling stations exclusively managed by women and one station facilitated for Persons with Disabilities (PwDs).

The electoral landscape reflects growth and inclusivity, with a notable increase of 101 polling stations compared to the 2019 Lok Sabha election, summing up to 1,276 polling stations (Urban - 525 & Rural - 751) across Mizoram.

Emphasizing voter education and participation, a dedicated Systematic Voters' Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) team will craft and execute a comprehensive SVEEP Plan, disseminating information through various campaigns and media platforms. Kumar outlined plans for a targeted campaign aimed at regions with historically lower voter turnout.

Assuring transparency and security, Nazuk Kumar assured that Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) and Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trails (VVPATs) are securely stored in the District Strong room, with separate strong rooms designated for each Assembly Segment.

As the electoral machinery gears up, Aizawl district stands equipped with 514 Ballot Units, 523 Control Units, and 541 VVPATs to facilitate a smooth and democratic voting process for its citizens