Ahead of the forthcoming General Elections to the Lok Sabha 2024, the Mizoram State Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has announced its contender for the parliamentary seat. State President Vanlalhmuaka emerges as the party's key nominee.

Simultaneously, the Congress party announced its own nominee, Lalbiakzama, a former Mizoram Police official, for the state's sole Lok Sabha constituency. Lal Thanzara, the State Congress chief, emphasized the party's commitment to safeguarding and promoting the traditional Mizo culture and religion as the cornerstone of their election campaign.