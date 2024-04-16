The Mizoram National Front's (MNF) Lok Sabha candidate, K. Vanlalvena spoke on pressing concerns gripping the state. Addressing questions regarding Mizoram's electoral challenges, Vanlalvena highlighted the pivotal role played by recent governmental directives concerning border fencing along the Indo-Myanmar frontier and the proposed removal of the Free Movement Regime (FMR).

Vanlalvena stated the significance of these two contentious issues, casting them as central themes resonating with the electorate as they prepare to cast their votes.

"The Union government, especially the Ministry of Home Affairs, issued notices pertaining to border fencing between Indo-Myanmar and the removal of FMR. These two matters stand out as paramount concerns during this election," remarked Vanlalvena.

The proposal for border fencing along the Indo-Myanmar border has sparked widespread debate and apprehension among Mizoram's populace, particularly among those residing in the border areas. Concerns over the potential impact on livelihoods, cross-border trade, and cultural ties have fueled opposition to the initiative.