The Mizoram Congress on April 13 at a street campaign in Aizawl stated that the Mizoram BJP president wrongly accused the Congress of crime against a Christian missionary.

LC Tluanga, a Congress member during his campaign speech stated that Mizoram BJP President and the party’s official MP candidate Vanlalhmuaka had wrongly accused the Congress in connection to the death of Australian missionary Graham Staines and his sons at Keonjhar district of Odisha on January 22, 1999.

The Congress party member accused Vanlalhmuaka of giving a false statement when he stated during his campaign that the Staines family were burnt to death by Dara Singh, a man from UP which he accused the BJP candidate said later contested at the UP election under the Congress ticket.

LC Tluanga affirmed that it was Dara Sing aka Ravindra Kumar Pal of Bajrang Dal responsible for charring the missionary and sons to death and that the Congress candidate from the UP election was Dara Singh Chauhan.

He added that there were 680 persecutions against Christians during the BJP-led government in 2023.



Also Read: Mizoram: Jairam Ramesh criticizes BJP's UCC agenda, party trying to fragment India along linguistic, ethnic lines

Furthermore, the Congress party worker also stated that Chief Minister Lalduhoma's remarks during the MLA election that the Anti-Conversion Law was implemented in Arunachal Pradesh during the Congress government are also false; and that this dreadful bill was passed on October 25, 1978 during the Janata Party which is now the Bharatiya Janata Party. He added that the RSS has already announced that it wants to change the Constitution of India, which confirms that the BJP not only oppresses the religious minority but is a party that wants to change the Constitution.

Mizoram Congress Mahila President and former Minister Vanlalawmpui also said that if BJP and its allies win this year’s election, the freedom of the Lord's service will be lost, and the missionaries' preaching of the gospel will be very difficult. She said that though, some people say that religion should not be involved in politics, we must fight back from politics.

The Mahila President also reiterated that the Congress party fights for the rights of minority religions, tribals and Dalits and that Congress had no involvement in church burning and missionary protests.