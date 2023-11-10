Mizoram has witnessed an enthusiastic and high voter turnout of 80.63 per cent in the election for the 40-member State Assembly.

This estimate, as provided by the Chief Electoral Officer of Mizoram, is provisional. To put this in perspective, in 2018, the voter turnout was 80.03 per cent.

The voting began today morning at 7 am and will continue till 5 pm. A steady turnout of voters has been witnessed so far.

So far, a total of 700 voters have been recorded till 1:30 pm today. Noteworthy here is that the polling booth has a total of 1,084 voters, out of which 536 are male and 548 are female.

Noteworthy here is that as per reports, elections officials who conducted polling on Tuesday night have been replaced and a new team is conducting the polling today.