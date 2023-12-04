Mizoram Congress president Lalsawta is all set to resign from his post as party president following the party's dismal performance at the state elections.

Sources have revealed to Northeast Live that Lalsawta will be resigning in wake of the Cognress party taking lead in just one seat in the 40 seater assembly elections. The situation has been particularly embarrassing for the Mizoram Congress as it has achieved victory only in one seat, while BJP has won two seats in the Mizoram elections, giving them the lowest score in the sate assembly this time.

Noteworthy is that Lalsawta himself lost the contest for the Aizawl West III constituency, which he was incidentally contesting for the fourth time. Prior to this, Lalsawta had won the Aizawl East II seat in 2008 and 2013. He had been appointed as the Mizoram Congress president in 2021.

ZPM is all set to form the government in Mizoram even as the party has taken a huge lead over its rival MNF with lead in as many as 27 seats. MNF on the other hand is trailing behind with just ten seats in hand.