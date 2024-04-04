BJP MLA K. Beichhua on Thursday chaired the BJP Campaign Launching Program for the upcoming Mizoram Lok Sabha MP Election at BJP Mizoram State Conference Hall, Mipui Run, Upper Republic.

Devesh Kumar, BJP Mizoram State Election Incharge introduced the campaign which was followed by an introductory speech about the BJP’s candidate background by JB Rualchhinga, State Vice President

Vanlalhmuaka, State President, BJP Mizoram and MP Election Official Candidate said, “This upcoming election is crucial for Mizoram. I am not saying that I am not the best among the candidates. But as a BJP is going to win this year’s Lok Sabha election again, I, as a BJP official candidate will be of great help if elected, when the Chief Minister and other officials from the State government visit New Delhi for official purposes.”

Meanwhile, five former Mizo National Army members were also inducted at the function.



Also Read: Mizoram: Home voting for senior citizens and persons with disabilities in Aizawl district for LS polls 2024