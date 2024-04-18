Mizoram Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati has called upon the citizens of Mizoram to actively participate in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, emphasizing the significance of exercising their franchise in shaping the democratic process. With the polls for the lone Lok Sabha seat scheduled for Friday, Governor Kambhampati stated the importance of elections as a fundamental pillar of democracy, likening it to a "festival of democracy."

In his appeal to the electorate, Governor Kambhampati particularly encouraged first-time voters to seize the opportunity to cast their votes and contribute to the democratic process. Expressing optimism for a robust voter turnout, he expressed his confidence in the civic awareness and engagement of the people of Mizoram.

"Mizoram has a high literacy rate as compared to other states. People are aware of their rights and responsibilities. I hope people will come out in large numbers and participate in the voting process," said Governor Kambhampati.