Mizoram, positioned in the initial phase of the Lok Sabha elections, is scheduled to conduct voting on April 19, 2024. The state boasts a sizable electorate comprising a total of 861,277 eligible voters. Among these, there are 414,777 male electors, 441,520 female electors, and 4,980 service electors. Notably, Aizawl district holds the highest number of voters, totaling 288,268, while Hnahthial district has the lowest count at 16,257 voters.

In terms of assembly constituencies, 36-Tuichawng in Lawngtlai District stands out with the highest number of electors, amounting to 36,493 voters, whereas 34-Thorang in Lunglei district has the lowest count with 15,152 voters. The gender ratio, as of 2024 (SSR 2024), stands at 1,064. Interestingly, Mamit district is the sole area where male electors outnumber female electors, with a gender ratio of 982, comprising 32,842 males and 32,259 females.

Moreover, there are 4,758 senior voters aged above 85 years who will be eligible for home voting. The number of Persons with Disability (PwD) electors listed in the Electoral Roll is 3,399, with 1,877 being male and 1,522 female.

The state is equipped with a total of 1,276 polling stations, consisting of 525 urban and 751 rural stations, marking an increase of 101 polling stations compared to the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. Among these, Part/Polling Station 13/24-Zemabawk VIII has the highest number of electors with 1,483 voters, while Part/Polling Station 34/24-Thehlep has the lowest count with only 25 voters.

Security measures have been significantly heightened, with approximately 15 Companies of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) along with over 1,000 State Police personnel deployed across the state to ensure a secure electoral process.

To regulate and monitor election expenditure effectively, various measures have been implemented, including the deployment of Assistant Expenditure Observers, Flying Squads (FS), Static Surveillance Teams (SST), Video Surveillance Teams (VST), Video Viewing Teams (VVT), Accounting Teams (AT), Media Certification & Monitoring Committee (MCMC), and District Expenditure Monitoring Committee (DEMC). Additionally, numerous enforcement agencies such as State Police, State Excise, State Tax, Investigation Directorate of Income Tax Dept., among others, will be actively involved.

In line with technological advancements, the Election Seizure Management System (ESMS) has been integrated, with enforcement agencies diligently submitting seizure reports since March 1, 2024. Moreover, a State Level Media Cell has been established to foster positive engagement with the media, and a state-of-the-art Media Centre has been set up at the CEO Office to facilitate effective communication during the elections.

Furthermore, stringent measures have been taken to regulate political advertisements on electronic media, requiring pre-certification from the relevant MCMC. A dedicated Social Media Cell has been established to monitor electronic, print, and social media activities closely.

The election will witness the utilization of the latest M3 model of EVMs/VVPATs manufactured by ECIL, with adequate Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) units deployed alongside Electronic Voting Machines (EVM). First Level Checking (FLC) of these machines has been completed, and they are securely stored in all district Strong Rooms.

In terms of candidates, the Zoram People's Movement is fielding Richard Vanlalhmangaiha, the Mizo National Front is backing K Vanlalvena, while the Congress has nominated Lalbiakzama for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. The current MP for this constituency, as of 2019, is C. Lalrosanga of the Mizo National Front.

Mizoram's Lok Sabha constituency consists of forty Legislative Assembly segments. In the previous 2019 General Election, MNF candidate C Lalrosanga secured victory with a margin of 8,140 votes, garnering 224,286 votes. The constituency experienced a 63.06% voter turnout in 2019, indicating significant engagement in the electoral process.

In the 2024 elections, there's heightened enthusiasm among the electorate to exercise their voting rights, reflecting the democratic spirit of Mizoram. Additionally, the Mizoram State Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has announced its candidate for the parliamentary seat, with State President Vanlalhmuaka emerging as a prominent nominee.