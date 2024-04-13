Amidst the ongoing preparation for General Elections to Lok Sabha 2024, Bike Rally was organized by SVEEP Aizawl district.

Over 60 riders, including women bikers, roared through the length of Aizawl City, capturing the attention of residents and emphasizing the importance of voting in the upcoming General Elections to Lok Sabha 2024.

Led by Chief Election Officer Shri Madhup Vyas, IAS, the Bike Rally carried the theme 'Voting - My Civic Duty', resonating with the essence of democratic participation.

The rally kick-started from Bawngkawn Brigade Field, with Silaimual marking the endpoint of this enthusiastic journey. Two prominent associations, namely Matchlezz Motor Cycle Club, Mizoram, and Biker Girls, Mizoram, lent their spirited presence to the event.

CEO Madhup Vyas commended SVEEP Aizawl District for orchestrating the rally, highlighting the crucial role of voter engagement in strengthening democracy. He noted a disparity in voter turnout between local MLA elections, which see good participation, and parliamentary elections, where turnout tends to dip. Vyas urged participants to champion the democratic ethos and combat urban apathy towards voting.

DEO Smt. Nazuk Kumar echoed this sentiment, emphasizing voting as a fundamental civic duty. She urged young voters to recognize their pivotal role in shaping the nation's future through their votes. Kumar highlighted the various initiatives undertaken by SVEEP to promote electoral awareness and expressed gratitude to the two biking organizations for their enthusiastic involvement in the rally.

As the countdown to polling day begins, initiatives like these aim to ignite a sense of responsibility and empowerment among voters, especially the youth, ensuring a robust turnout and a strengthened democratic fabric.