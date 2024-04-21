In preparation for the upcoming counting of votes in the Mizoram Lok Sabha elections, all Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) used during polling have been securely sealed and are under strict surveillance, announced a senior election official on Sunday.

The polling for the lone Lok Sabha seat in the northeastern state took place on April 19, with the tallying of votes scheduled for June 4.

According to Mizoram Additional Chief Electoral Officer H Lianzela, EVMs along with the Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) machines were transported from polling stations to designated strong rooms in Aizawl and 10 other district headquarters. This process was carried out diligently by polling officials on Friday and Saturday.

A total of 40 strong rooms, each designated for one assembly constituency, have been established across the state. These strong rooms are under tight security surveillance, guarded by security forces to prevent any unauthorized access or tampering.

The election department has further set up 13 polling centers, including 3 in Aizawl, distributed across the state, ensuring accessibility for voters. Additionally, 40 counting halls, one for each assembly segment, have been arranged for the vote tallying process.

Post-poll scrutiny of EVMs and VVPAT machines was conducted on Saturday, affirming the integrity of the electoral process.

The election department reported a polling turnout of 56.87 percent in the Lok Sabha polls, excluding votes cast through postal ballots and the Electronically Transmitted Postal Ballot System (ETPBS). Out of a total electorate of 8.56 lakh, 4.87 lakh voters exercised their franchise.

To ensure the peaceful conduct of elections, more than 3,500 police personnel and 12 companies of the Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) were deployed. The polling process was conducted under a tranquil atmosphere.

Six candidates are in contention for the lone Lok Sabha seat, representing various political parties including the ruling Zoram People’s Movement (ZPM), main opposition Mizo National Front (MNF), Congress, BJP, People’s Conference (PC) party, and an independent candidate.