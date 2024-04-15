The Narendra Modi-led NDA government has violated the right to freedom of the people and misused the CBI, Enforcement Directorate, Income Tax Department and many other important Central Government institutions and has used it as a tool of harassment and intimidation against political parties and officials said Mizoram Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) President Lalthanzara at a Press conference held at Press Club on Monday.

The Mizoram Congress President candidate stated that the upcoming Lok Sabha election will determine whether India will remain to be the world’s largest democracy or it will be a country under an autocratic ruler; and accused the Narendra Modi-led NDA government of abusing government institutions as a tool to suppress the freedom of the people.

Lalthanzara also accused the NDA government led by Narendra Modi to severely violating religious freedom in the past decade; and quoted Prashant Bhushant’s statement “If the NDA government is elected in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, our fundamental rights under the Indian Constitution will be violated.”

The MPCC President reiterated that the Central BJP-led NDA government should be overthrown for the safety of the country, nation and religion; which for this purpose, the people of Mizoram have a duty and a responsibility to elect an MP who will stand firmly and courageously to protect secularism.

The party invited the people of Mizoram to vote for the Congress MP Candidate Lalbiakzama, who was a former Home Secretary of Mizoram Government with 32 years of government service and has extensive experience in border conflict negotiations with neighbouring states and talks with rebel groups on behalf of the government.