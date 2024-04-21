In Mizoram, counting of votes from 1276 polling stations across the state concluded with a total voter turnout of 56.87% in the 2024 Lok Sabha election. The tallying of votes, conducted through Form 17A and other essential documents accounted for a total of 4,87,103 votes cast by the enthusiastic electorate.

However, the comprehensive counting process is yet to encompass votes submitted via Postal Ballot and Electronic Postal Ballot System (EPBS), indicating that the final tally may experience some adjustments. As of Saturday, the tally for Postal Ballot votes stood at 2,107, comprising 1,983 votes from Home Voting (85 years old) and 124 votes from Essential Services. The count for 4693 Service Voters dispatched through ETPBS remains undisclosed, adding an element of suspense to the final voter turnout figures.

Among the various constituencies, Assembly Constituency 36-Tuichawng in the Lawngtlai District, emerged as a beacon of democratic fervor, boasting the highest voter turnout at 72.48%. Conversely, Aizawl East-I constituency recorded the lowest voter turnout at 48.22%, underscoring regional variations in electoral participation.

Mizoram has witnessed 12 General Elections to the Lok Sabha since 1977. Notably, the highest voter turnout in the state was recorded at 73.41% in 1996, while the lowest turnout was documented at 49.92% during the inaugural election year of 1977. The turnout for the years 1980 and 2009 also fell below the current figures, indicating a fluctuating yet resilient democratic engagement among Mizoram's electorate.